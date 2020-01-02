Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Palmetto Cemetery
3412 Ross Road
Brunswick, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidnita Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidnita Yvonne (Gerald( Branch


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidnita Yvonne (Gerald( Branch Obituary
Sidnita Branch

Sidnita Yvonne (Gerald) Branch, 85, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 26, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, after her battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Yvonne was born to the late Curtis Sidney Gerald and the late Mattie Lee (King) Gerald on Aug. 21, 1934, in Moselle, Miss., as the first of five children. In her teenage years her family moved to Hattiesburg, Miss., where she graduated from Hattiesburg High School and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. On March 12, 1961, she married Henry E. Branch Jr. and this year celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Yvonne and her husband moved to Nederland, Texas, in 1975, where she spent her life serving her family, church and community. She raised five children, and was considered by many of her nieces and nephews as their second mother (always ensuring they did not leave the table without eating their vegetables).

Yvonne is preceded in death by her son, Henry Edward Branch III; daughter, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Lee Branch; and sister, Nelda Lee (Gerald) Currie.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Edward Branch Jr.; three sons, Curtis Sidney Branch and his wife, Jesse, Wylie Eli Branch and his wife, Angela, and Jacob Matthew Branch; one granddaughter, Sarah Alice Branch; one brother, Norman Doyle Gerald; two sisters, Carolyn Therese (Gerald) Goodman, and Mary Emma (Gerald) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to honor to the life of Mrs. Branch will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, Brunswick, GA 31520.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Sidnita Yvonne Branch Memorial Fund to End Alzheimer's. Donations can be made online at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=602705&fr_id=1060&pg=fund or checks made payable to and mailed to , Sidnita Yvonne Branch Memorial Fund to End Alzheimer's, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 1, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidnita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -