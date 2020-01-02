|
|
Sidnita Branch
Sidnita Yvonne (Gerald) Branch, 85, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 26, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, after her battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Yvonne was born to the late Curtis Sidney Gerald and the late Mattie Lee (King) Gerald on Aug. 21, 1934, in Moselle, Miss., as the first of five children. In her teenage years her family moved to Hattiesburg, Miss., where she graduated from Hattiesburg High School and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. On March 12, 1961, she married Henry E. Branch Jr. and this year celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Yvonne and her husband moved to Nederland, Texas, in 1975, where she spent her life serving her family, church and community. She raised five children, and was considered by many of her nieces and nephews as their second mother (always ensuring they did not leave the table without eating their vegetables).
Yvonne is preceded in death by her son, Henry Edward Branch III; daughter, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Lee Branch; and sister, Nelda Lee (Gerald) Currie.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Edward Branch Jr.; three sons, Curtis Sidney Branch and his wife, Jesse, Wylie Eli Branch and his wife, Angela, and Jacob Matthew Branch; one granddaughter, Sarah Alice Branch; one brother, Norman Doyle Gerald; two sisters, Carolyn Therese (Gerald) Goodman, and Mary Emma (Gerald) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to honor to the life of Mrs. Branch will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, Brunswick, GA 31520.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Sidnita Yvonne Branch Memorial Fund to End Alzheimer's. Donations can be made online at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=602705&fr_id=1060&pg=fund or checks made payable to and mailed to , Sidnita Yvonne Branch Memorial Fund to End Alzheimer's, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
