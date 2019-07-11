Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Stacey Michelle Knowles Jarvis

Stacey Michelle Knowles Jarvis Obituary
Stacey Jarvis

Stacey Michelle Knowles Jarvis, 52, of Calhoun, died Monday at Redmond Hospital in Rome.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Revs. Tom Maddux and Randy Lamb officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 110 Stu Daniel Ave., in Brunswick.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 11, 2019
