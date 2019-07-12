Stacey Jarvis



Stacey Michelle Knowles Jarvis, age 52, of Calhoun, Ga., passed away Monday evening July 8, 2019, at Redmond Hospital in Rome, Georgia.



Stacey was born Feb. 13, 1967 in Brunswick, Ga., daughter of the late Robert L. Knowles, and the late Bonnie Manning Knowles. She graduated from Brunswick High School, and had been a resident of Calhoun, Ga., since 2010. She leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.



Survivors include her husband Michael S. Jarvis of Calhoun, Ga.; daughter Landy Henderson (Justin) of Brunswick, Ga.; daughter Chelsea Woodard of Brunswick, Ga.; step-daughter Madison Jarvis of Lafayette, Ga.; step-stepson Levi Jarvis of Lafayette, Ga.; sister Tracey Gonzalez (Sidney) of Brunswick, Ga.; brother Robert Knowles Jr. of Waynesboro, Ga.; and brother Christopher Todd Knowles Sr. (Jessica) of Brunswick, Ga., and grandmother Mollie Knowles of Brunswick, Ga. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Skylar and Kamren Ray, whom she loved dearly.



Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Reverend Tom Maddux, and Reverend Randy Lamb officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 110 Stu Daniel Ave., in Brunswick.



Pallbearers are requested to assemble at the funeral home by 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Pallbearers include Brian Gonzalez, Chance Scherr, Dayne Gomez, Paul Manning, Roy Gentry and Randy Poston.



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 12, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 12, 2019