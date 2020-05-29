Stacy Lee Hopkins Herndon
1973 - 2020
Stacey Herndon

Stacey Lee Hopkins Herndon, 46, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Stacey was born June 29, 1973, in Brunswick, to Ruben Hopkins and Ellen Hayes Hopkins. She attended Brunswick High School, and enjoyed coloring and gardening.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Don Michael Herndon; children, Brittany Worth (Jay), Ella Herndon and Michael Herndon; a brother, Mike Hopkins (Jeannie); granddaughters, Madisyn, Jamie and Emma Worth; nieces, Haven and Averi Hopkins; and her stepfather, Tom Wood, all of Brunswick.

Stacey was preceded in death by her father, Ruben Hopkins; and mother, Ellen Hayes Woods.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 29, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
