Stacey Herndon



Stacey Lee Hopkins Herndon, 46, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Stacey was born June 29, 1973, in Brunswick, to Ruben Hopkins and Ellen Hayes Hopkins. She attended Brunswick High School, and enjoyed coloring and gardening.



Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Don Michael Herndon; children, Brittany Worth (Jay), Ella Herndon and Michael Herndon; a brother, Mike Hopkins (Jeannie); granddaughters, Madisyn, Jamie and Emma Worth; nieces, Haven and Averi Hopkins; and her stepfather, Tom Wood, all of Brunswick.



Stacey was preceded in death by her father, Ruben Hopkins; and mother, Ellen Hayes Woods.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 29, 2020



