Stanley Jennings

Stanley George Jennings, 85, of Jekyll Island, Ga., departed this life on July 13, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga.
Born Nov. 1, 1934, in Binghamton, N.Y., son of the late Walter and Florence Jennings, Mr. Jennings was a graduate of Union-Endicott High School, after which he attended Clarkson University. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, from the University of Virginia. Our father was a lifelong construction professional, working as an estimator, project manager and eventual owner of Howard & Sprague, of Binghamton, N.Y., which was later established as S.G. Jennings Constructors, Inc.
A longtime resident of Kattelville, N.Y., Mr. Jennings was a parishioner of St. Rita's Catholic Church, in Chenango Forks, served on the Chenango Bridge Zoning Board and was president of the Contractors' Association. He and his wife of 62 years, Anne Jennings, retired in 1999 to Jekyll Island, Ga. While living on Jekyll Island, he was the resident site engineer of the Glynco Airport terminal remodel, and worked on renovations for FLETC. He was an active member in the St. Francis Xavier Church community, especially the parish on Jekyll Island. As a resident of Jekyll Island, he was a member of the Lions Club, serving as president for one year.
On any given Saturday in the fall, our dad could be found refereeing local high school football games a passion which he enjoyed for 37 years. Dad enjoyed skiing with his family, playing hockey and taking trips to a variety of destinations, including Jekyll Island.
Mr. Jennings was preceded in death by his son, James Christopher Jennings; his sister, Hannah; his sister-in-law, Martha Hallock; and his brother-in-law, Ray Hallock.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Mary Jennings of Jekyll Island; and five children, Mark (Naomi) Jennings of North Easton, Mass, Michael (Nancy) of Staunton, Va., Mary Jane (Karl) Williams of Purcellville, Va., Andy (Julie) Jennings of Ashburn, Va., and Stanley Jennings Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. He has 11 grandchildren, Jacob, Benjamin, Megan, Katlyn, Michael, Kolby, Eric, William, Timothy, Maggie and Samuel; and one great-grandchild, Isabella; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Jennings is also survived by his sister, Lois Levitt of Vestal, N.Y.; his sister-in-law, Catherine Gage, and brother-in-law, Stanley Gage, of Chenango Forks, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the memory of Stanley Jennings to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
, or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Brunswick, GA, https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/1871
.
A memorial service and Catholic Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 16, 2020