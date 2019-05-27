Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmetto Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Patelidas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Victoria "Vickie" Patelidas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stella Victoria "Vickie" Patelidas Obituary
Vickie Patelidas

Stella Victoria (Vickie) Patelidas, 72, of Darien, Ga., passed away at Hospice of the Golden Isles, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late S. G. Patelidas and Cleo Poolos Patelidas of Darien, Ga. She grew up in Darien and graduated from McIntosh High School.

She is survived by her cousins George C. Patelidas (Jackie), St. Simons Island, Ga. and John C. Patelidas (Jean), Darien, Ga. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Palmetto Cemetery by Rev. Ted Clarkson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick, Ga.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now