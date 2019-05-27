|
Vickie Patelidas
Stella Victoria (Vickie) Patelidas, 72, of Darien, Ga., passed away at Hospice of the Golden Isles, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late S. G. Patelidas and Cleo Poolos Patelidas of Darien, Ga. She grew up in Darien and graduated from McIntosh High School.
She is survived by her cousins George C. Patelidas (Jackie), St. Simons Island, Ga. and John C. Patelidas (Jean), Darien, Ga. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Palmetto Cemetery by Rev. Ted Clarkson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick, Ga.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 27, 2019