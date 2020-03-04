|
|
Bennett Waters
Stephen Bennett Waters passed away on March 1, 2020, surrounded by his family and in the arms of his mother and father.
Bennett was born on Oct. 4, 2002 in Brunswick. Bennett was the youngest person ever to be diagnosed with Morquio Syndrome when he was nine months old. Despite the physical challenges in life, Bennett was known throughout the Golden Isles for his personality, charisma, faith, fight and strength. He truly impacted everyone he knew and many that he did not know. Many people considered Bennett a hero. Bennett was the inspiration behind The Bennett Foundation. The Bennett Foundation was formed in 2004 with the purpose of raising money for Morquio research. To this day, The Bennett Foundation has donated over $350,000 to Morquio research.Through The Bennett Foundation, Bennett was able to meet and enjoy time with many famous celebrities including hall of fame coaches, hall of fame athletes, Miss America, and members of the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals.
Bennett attended Burroughs Mollette Elementary where he was known by all of his teachers and staff as the Mayor of Burroughs Mollette. When Bennett was in kindergarten, he performed the morning announcements and read a book to the school. He loved going to school and he loved all of his teachers.
In February of 2010, Bennett had an operation in Atlanta and after the surgery, he went into cardiac arrest, where he went over 20 minutes without breathing. Once Bennett was brought back to life, he had an anoxic brain injury. Most doctors did not think Bennett would live more than 48 hours. Bennett, always the fighter, proved everyone wrong. He came home in two months and he has outlived all of the doctor's expectations. Through the great care of doctors, therapists, his nurses, and family, especially his mother Stacie, Bennett was able to return to school.
Bennett enjoyed going to ball games, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with his family and friends. He never let his brain injury or his disability stop him. Over the last few months, Bennett did not feel well and he spent a lot of time at Wolfson's Children's Hospital in Jacksonville. True to Bennett's character and fight, he was told three times in the final month of his life that he would not live throughout the day. On March 1, Bennett decided he was ready to go to his Heavenly Home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bennett loved Jesus and loved going to church. Bennett fought as hard as he could every day of his life to bring joy to those that knew him. He inspired so many people and he will never be forgotten. Bennett would like everyone to always remember two things. First, Be Courageous, Fight Hard and Never Give Up. Second, Live Life to its fullest and enjoy every day no matter your circumstance in life.
Bennett is survived by his loving parents, Stacie and Steve Waters; and his two sisters, Katie and Mary Claire Waters. He is also survived by his grandparents, Neil and Sharon Foster and John and Mary Waters; great-grandparents, Esther Bell, Iamma Waters and Ann Bennett along with amazing aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bennett was preceded in death by his grandfather, Len Parrish; and his great-grandfathers, Joe Parrish, Lamar Bell and Roland Waters.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Brunswick. Burial will follow in Christ Church Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a charitable contribution do so to the Bennett Foundation (624 Old Plantation Road, Jekyll Island Georgia 31527) or to Wolfson's Children's Hospital, in Jacksonville, which can be done online at wolfsonchildrens.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 4, 2020