Stephen Vose
Stephen James Vose, 94, entered into rest Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He was born in Framingham, Mass., May 5, 1925, the only child of Earl and Constance (Peck) Vose.
He met his beloved wife, Marion in Littleton, Mass., where their families had cabins on a small lake. They were married June 15, 1947, and had been married 72 years, still very much in love when he passed.
He entered the Navy in 1943, and served 23 years, retiring in June 1966, as a Lieutenant Commander, and a veteran of World War II. One of the joys of his life was being a naval aviator. He was qualified to fly eight different aircraft during his career, and was also a flight instructor.
He went back to college, obtaining a bachelor's, master's and six-year certificate in education. With these credentials, he began a second career in 1972 as an American history teacher at Glynn Academy. He was voted Star Teacher in 1979, and retired in the 1980s.
During his retirement years, Mr. Vose worked with the Brunswick Police Department in the COP (Citizens on Patrol) program, was a dog trainer in obedience, and became an avid bicyclist, logging thousands of miles a year. He was also an amateur radio operator for over 50 years, and had his EXTRA class license.
Survivors include his wife, Marion (Day) Vose; only child, Karen Vose Winburn; grandchildren, Rebecca Waldrup, Stephen (Ann) Winburn and Michael Winburn; as well as two great-grandchildren, Elijah Winburn and Peter Winburn.
The Brunswick News, September 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 21, 2019