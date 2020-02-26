|
Tappan Peterson
Sterling Tappan Peterson, loving son, grandson and brother, died Feb. 6 at the age of 41.
Tappan was born on July 12, 1978, to John Stephen Peterson and Anna Maria Garrison in Douglasville. He was immediately diagnosed with spina bifida with hydrocephalous and given a life expectancy of two years. He received a degree in computer aided drafting from College of Coastal Georgia, and went on to teach himself computer animation.
Tappan walked in braces for the first 10 years of his life and used a wheelchair for the last 31 years. He rejected the term "disabled" and instead opted for "inconvenienced." He loved meeting people and experiencing life. He drove his car with hand controls, rode horses and even an elephant. He parasailed, and skied the Paralympic course (Black Diamonds and Back Bowls!) in Vail, Colo. He was interested in wood carving and painting. He was known to be a kind, compassionate and witty man.
Tappan is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, J. S. Garrison; maternal aunt, Lellie Garrison Rheney and unborn son, William Joel Rheney; paternal grandparents, Harry and Margaret "Peggy" O'Neil Peterson.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, John and Cathy Peterson; mother, Anna Garrison; aunt, Gale Peterson; aunt, Nancy Maunder; uncle, Harry Peterson; brother, Ben Ransom; sister, Peggy Peterson; and maternal grandmother, Mary Tappan Garrison.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, Ga. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Tappan with an act of kindness.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 26, 2020
