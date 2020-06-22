Steve Bennett

Steven Craig Bennett, Sr.
Steven Craig Bennett, Sr., 58, of Hortense passed away Friday morning at his residence after a brief illness.
Due to the COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules for social distancing at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the services, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Bennett Cemetery (644 Jones Rd Hortense GA 31543) with Rev. Chad Middleton officiating.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.
The Brunswick News, June 22, 2020
Steven Craig Bennett, Sr., 58, of Hortense passed away Friday morning at his residence after a brief illness.
Due to the COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules for social distancing at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the services, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Bennett Cemetery (644 Jones Rd Hortense GA 31543) with Rev. Chad Middleton officiating.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.
The Brunswick News, June 22, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 22, 2020.