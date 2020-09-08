Steve Bennett
Steve Lee Bennett passed peacefully on Sept. 5, 2020, surrounded by loving family.
Born on Sept. 6, 1952, in Pierce County, Ga., Steve was the son of Woodrow W. Bennett and Dorothy Thorne Bennett.
He is survived by his brother, Doug (Sandy); sisters, Liz Hill, Becky B. Annis, Montine Cheeks, Linda Paladina (Jim) and Kathy Calhoun (Lamar); as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.
He was predeceased by his loving parents, Dorothy and Woodrow Bennett; and wonderful, loving big brother Neil (Bunny); as well as two special brothers-in-law, Victor Hill (Liz) and Danny Cheeks (Montine).
Steve was very special to his large, loving family who adored him as they supported and assisted him throughout his journey in life.
Steve was active in several churches throughout his life, including Offerman Baptist Church (Pierce County, Ga.), Southside Baptist Church (Hazlehurst, Ga.) and attended several other churches in Brunswick during his residency. We later learned with joy and humor he had been baptized a total of four times, during his tenure at numerous churches with his staff.
Steve was a loving, charismatic man who effortlessly drew people to him with his charm, smile, humor and extended hand in greeting others.
Steve had a love for music, particularly Elvis, but embraced all kinds. He also loved Reba McIntyre and watching wrestling and was a lifelong fan of Gunsmoke, Andy Griffith and Bonanza, all of whom he considered family too!! He never failed to watch or quote them.
Steve led a very active and rich life through his supportive special programming which allowed him as much independence as possible and enjoyment to experience life.
Steve participated in the SOAR organization (Social Opportunities & Active Recreation Inc.) which embraces developmentally disabled adults and provides many social opportunities including dances, arts and crafts, Putt-Putt tournaments, as well as participation in the Tim Tebow Prom "Night to Shine" which honors developmentally disabled adults worldwide. Steve was an active participant in Special Olympics
and won many ribbons and medals for bowling. Steve enjoyed dancing and singing anytime he could. He frequently made microphones out of humorous objects such as flashlights, pens and combs. Nothing could deter him from singing at any given moment.
Steve participated in a supportive programming through Gateway Services, which provided work opportunities in their workshop in Brunswick, Ga., as well as Coastal Home Care in Brunswick, Ga., which provided community supportive programming with staff who assisted him with daily living tasks in his home and community. These allowed Steve to live alone the majority of his life and with family supports. Steve enjoyed his independence and much of the staff became like family to him over the years. These support systems met Steve's lifelong dreams and goals of having his own apartment and living independently.
Steve made many, many lifelong friends, all of whom will surely remember him with great joy. Steve's charisma and personality will not be forgotten.
The family will greet friends between 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A funeral service to celebrate Steve?s life, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Dr. Bill Ligon officiating. The committal service will follow the funeral service at 2 p.m., in Offerman Cemetery. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social-distancing guidelines.
The family requests donations to SOAR, in lieu of flowers. Steve raised awareness for those with developmental disabilities in his lifetime, and we desire to continue this legacy. SOAR (Social Opportunities and Active Recreation), P.O. Box 21672, St. SImons Island, GA 31522.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 8, 2020