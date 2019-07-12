Home

Steve Corey Obituary
Steve Corey

Steve Corey, 72, of Townsend passed away Tuesday after a short illness at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, Georgia.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at South Newport Baptist Church in Townsend, followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. with Reverend Eric Grissino officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Newport Baptist Church building fund or the Nunnally House in Brunswick, Georgia.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, www.edomilleradsons.com.

The Brunswick News, July 12, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on July 12, 2019
