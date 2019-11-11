|
Steve Ritchey
Steve James Ritchey, 65, of St. Simons Island, Georgia passed peacefully Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Georgia.
Steve was born December 28, 1953, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the son of the late Sterling James Ritchey and the late Kathleen Willette Ritchey. He was also preceded in death by a special nephew, John Michael Ritchey.
Steve graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in Business and later received his RN Degree from the Medical College of Georgia. He then earned his CRNA Degree from the Medical College of South Carolina. Steve spent the past 20 years as a successful Nurse Anesthetist, enjoying his last 12 years with his friends and family at Renue. He was a loving husband, father and friend. He had been a resident of St. Simons Island for the past 20 years and was a member of St. Simons Community Church. Steve loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Sharon Ritchey of St. Simons Island; his two children, Lily and Riley Ritchey both of St. Simons Island; a sister, Carolyn McCall of Highland, NC; his brother, David Ritchey (Sharon) of Atlanta; his father-in-law and mother in-law, Patrick and Betty Meadows of Brunswick; two brother-in-laws, Patrick Meadows (Mayme) and Kelly Meadows both of Brunswick; his three special canine companions which he loved dearly, Rocky, Peanut and Harley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Steve never met a stranger and was well liked by everyone who knew him. He will always be remembered for his dynamic smile and blue eyes that twinkled. He was a handyman and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed fishing and sailing. Steve loved to travel and go hiking. He loved spending time in the mountains.
A Celebration of Life Service to honor his life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. Simons Community Church, with Reverend Steve Temmer officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Steve?s memory to the .
