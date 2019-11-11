Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Simons Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Ritchey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Ritchey


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Ritchey Obituary
Steve Ritchey

Steve James Ritchey, 65, of St. Simons Island, Georgia passed peacefully Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Georgia.

Steve was born December 28, 1953, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the son of the late Sterling James Ritchey and the late Kathleen Willette Ritchey. He was also preceded in death by a special nephew, John Michael Ritchey.

Steve graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in Business and later received his RN Degree from the Medical College of Georgia. He then earned his CRNA Degree from the Medical College of South Carolina. Steve spent the past 20 years as a successful Nurse Anesthetist, enjoying his last 12 years with his friends and family at Renue. He was a loving husband, father and friend. He had been a resident of St. Simons Island for the past 20 years and was a member of St. Simons Community Church. Steve loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Sharon Ritchey of St. Simons Island; his two children, Lily and Riley Ritchey both of St. Simons Island; a sister, Carolyn McCall of Highland, NC; his brother, David Ritchey (Sharon) of Atlanta; his father-in-law and mother in-law, Patrick and Betty Meadows of Brunswick; two brother-in-laws, Patrick Meadows (Mayme) and Kelly Meadows both of Brunswick; his three special canine companions which he loved dearly, Rocky, Peanut and Harley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Steve never met a stranger and was well liked by everyone who knew him. He will always be remembered for his dynamic smile and blue eyes that twinkled. He was a handyman and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed fishing and sailing. Steve loved to travel and go hiking. He loved spending time in the mountains.

A Celebration of Life Service to honor his life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. Simons Community Church, with Reverend Steve Temmer officiating.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Steve?s memory to the .

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -