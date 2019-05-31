Home

Steven Craig Wright

Steven Craig Wright Obituary
Steven Wright

Steven Craig Wright, 61, departed this life Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.

A native of Florence, Ala., Mr. Wright had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 19 years. Born Dec. 23, 1957, he was the son of the late Harold Vernon Wright and the late Willie Mae Cantrell Wright. Mr. Wright was the owner/operator of the Badcock Furniture stores in Kingsland, Ga., and Brunswick, Ga. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, and a member of the VFW, in Kingsland, Ga. Mr. Wright loved the Georgia Bulldogs, fishing, golf and especially his dogs, Abby, Tess and Molly.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his two brothers, Michael Wright and David Wright; and his sister, Kathy Rodman.

Mr. Wright is survived by his wife of 32 years, Laurie Wright of Brunswick, Ga.; two daughters Jennifer Myer (Jamie) of Franklin, Tenn., and Holly Hickman (Josh) of Brunswick, Ga.; son, Ben Wright (Sundy) of Huntsville, Ala.; two sisters, Janis Chesson (Murry) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Susan Jones of Tuscumbia, Ala.; five grandchildren, Parker, Aiden, Anna, Mackenzie and LeeLee; and several other family members.

A gathering will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matthew Hickman officiating.

The family requests that people attending the gathering wear Georgia Bulldog red and black attire.

The family will receive friends after the gathering in the Brunswick-McIntosh Room at the funeral home.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions to .

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 31, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on May 31, 2019
