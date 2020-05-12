Steven Oldaker
1961 - 2020
Steven Oldaker

Wesley Steven Oldaker, 58, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, in Green Cove Springs, Fla. Steve was born July 13, 1961, in

Butler, Pa., to Wesley Eugene Oldaker and Sandra "Sandy" Ketterer Oldaker.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Survivors include Steve's mother and father, Sandra "Sandy" Ketterer Oldaker and Wesley Eugene Oldaker of Brunswick, Ga.; and sister, Linda (Gerry) Hatcher of Los Angeles, Calif.

In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made in Steve's honor to Shepherd Center, in Atlanta, Ga.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 12, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
An inspiration to us all. Thanks Steve.
Joe Family
Friend
May 12, 2020
What a fighting spirit supported by such caring parents My love and thoughts go to you Sandy and Wes.
Sudy Leavy
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
