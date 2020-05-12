Steven Oldaker
Wesley Steven Oldaker, 58, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, in Green Cove Springs, Fla. Steve was born July 13, 1961, in
Butler, Pa., to Wesley Eugene Oldaker and Sandra "Sandy" Ketterer Oldaker.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Survivors include Steve's mother and father, Sandra "Sandy" Ketterer Oldaker and Wesley Eugene Oldaker of Brunswick, Ga.; and sister, Linda (Gerry) Hatcher of Los Angeles, Calif.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made in Steve's honor to Shepherd Center, in Atlanta, Ga.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 12, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 12, 2020.