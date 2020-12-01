Stewart Key Jr.
Stewart Hampton Key Jr. transitioned from this life on Friday morning, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga.
Stewart was born in Augusta, Ga. He met and married the love of his life, Linda, in Charleston, S.C. They relocated several times with Stewart's career with PP&G and finally settled in their beloved Savannah, Ga., and raised their family.
He spent over 45 years in the paint and coating industry, including 25 years as a coatings distributor/retailer. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his friends and family. He was known for his quick, dry wit. After retirement, he spent time caring for family members, refinishing projects and being a constant companion to his precious furry friend, Jack.
Stewart is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda J. Key; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" (Bill) Podres of St. Simons Island; son, Stewart H. "Trey" (Laurie) Key III of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, William B. Podres III, Kathryn Elizabeth Podres and James Hampton Key; sisters, Sandra Lipsey and Karen French; and several nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to Mohammad Masroor and his staff for 31 years of excellent, kind and compassionate care for our father.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Remembrances: Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick, Ga., Shriners Childrens Hospital
, Greenville, S.C., or the Georgia-Alzheimer's Association
.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 1, 2020