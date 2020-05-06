Susan Hammond



Susan "Little Granny" Hammond, entered Heaven's Gates Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 65.



Susan was passionate about her family. Her son, Ivy Edward "Eddie" Driggers of Brunswick, and daughter, Tina Dasher of Rincon, will forever hold tight to the values instilled by the love, support and sacrifice of their single mother who had a die-hard commitment to place the needs of others above her own.



First born granddaughter, Capt. Megan Pinard (USMC, Hawaii) is responsible for giving Susan the official title of "Little Granny." Additional grands, Dalton, Samantha and Ivey Driggers, all of Vidalia, and Addison Driggers of McRae, followed suit. Each grand experiencing the "BIG" love from this "little" lady. Susan leaves behind four great-grandchildren, but her legacy of loyalty, hard work and determination will live forever.



Susan was the devoted daughter and tireless care giver to her parents. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Dallas Geiger Mullins and Thomas H. Mullins of Brunswick. Additionally, three brothers will mourn the loss of their beloved sister, Don "Sonny" Geiger of Brunswick, Ken Geiger of Chicago, Ill., and Robert "Bob" Geiger of High Springs, Fla.



Little Granny loved classic country music, ballroom and shag dancing, jokes, Bear, tending the garden and sweet tea. She enjoyed time spent with her "work" family at CVS and time spent on "date" nights with the crew. Small in stature, she was larger than life to those who knew her. THOUGH SHE BE BUT LITTLE ... SHE IS FIERCE!



Susan was preceded in death by her father, Edward Geiger; and grandson, Dalton Driggers.



Susan was born in Brunswick, Ga., but considered Grays Landing "home." She requested an intimate celebration of her life where friends and family will gather "at the river" for food and fellowship as they share their fondest memories of their times together.



The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Candler/Select Hospital in Savannah for the care and compassion expressed to Little Granny during her extended stay.



In lieu of flowers or food, the family ask that you prayerfully make a donation to CURE Childhood Cancer in memory of "Little Granny." www.curechildhoodcancer.org/donate



