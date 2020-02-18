|
|
Susan Maxey
Susan Laura McMinn Maxey, 67, of Brunswick, was born Nov 24, 1952 and departed this life Dec. 12, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The daughter of Buford and Vivian Turner McMinn, she was born in Ramsgate, England. As a young child, Susan moved to Murfreesboro, Tenn., with her parents, returning to England with her mother, following the death of Susan's father. Susan missed the education system in the States, and convinced her mother to allow her to return, unaccompanied to the States to finish high school. She finished high school successfully. Following graduation, Susan enrolled at Middle Tennessee State University, where she pursued business studies. She left university and began working in retail, primarily art galleries and specialty art stores.
Susan's time in both England and Tennessee produced her unique accent, that softly blended her British accent with a Southern drawl, a charming combination that seemed to draw people to her.
Susan married Jack in 1980, and spent the next several decades partnering with him in their moves across several states, following Jack's career rise. She created homes for the two of them in Tennessee, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, and again, Tennessee. In Louisiana, Susan earned her real estate license, passing exams in both Napoleonic law and British common law. When Susan and Jack returned to Tennessee, Susan co-founded a medical lab. When Jack faced a medical crisis, Susan willingly left Tennessee to move to Brunswick to closer to Jack's medical support team. She was a devoted wife, a commitment that never wavered.
Susan was a voracious reader who studied her passions - the Bible, gardening and stained glass. Her attention to detail was matched by her persistence in mastering those subjects, in the order presented. Time spent in better understanding the Bible, leading Bible study groups and in fellowship with church members was dear to her. Time spent alone, developing plans for landscaping and maintaining her yard sustained her. Time spent planning and creating stained glass art fed her artistic appetite. She both found and created beauty in these passions. In all things, Susan consistently demonstrated extraordinary patience and persistence, coaxing plans and her art to near perfection.
When Susan learned she had cancer, she took great pains to comfort those who love her. She stressed that life was about quality rather than quantity. Moreover, she was secure in her faith and her place in the afterlife. With that, we celebrate Susan's influence on each of us and we rest secure in her strength of belief.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Jekyll Island Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amity House, P.O. Box 279, Brunswick, GA 31521.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 18, 2020
