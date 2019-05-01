Susan Terry



Susan Lacy Rich Terry, 71, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center, in Jacksonville, Fla.



Susan was born Jan. 30, 1948, to the late Jerry Rich and the late Marie Johnson Rich.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Don Terry, CPA with Moore Stephens Tiller LLC. Susan and Don were married for 44 years, having been high school sweethearts in Swainsboro, Ga.



Left to cherish Susan?s memories are her daughter, Christie Tucker; a son, Donald E. Terry Jr. (Rhonda); sister, Rose Marie Turner; two brothers, Jerry (Faye Ann) Rich and Jack (Brenda) Rich; and a brother-in-law, Danny Terry. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families.



Susan cherished any moment she was given to spend time with, cheer for, and encourage her grandchildren, Lacy Tucker, Tuck Tucker, Katie Beattie (Chris), and Donald Terry III and his fianc e, Brittany White. She was affectionately called Ginny by her grandchildren and their friends.



Susan was very active in the United Methodist Church family having been a past member of Taylor's United Methodist Church, a founding member of Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, and was a current member of First United Methodist Church of Brunswick. She cherished the friendships and Christian fellowship in the Duncan Sunday School Class.



Susan filled the hearts of all who knew her with her contagious laugh and her love for others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



A celebration of life will be held beginning with the visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Wright Culpepper officiating. Interment will be held May 25, 2019, in Swainsboro, Ga.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to The Abiding Memorial Fund at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, P.O. Box 1415, Brunswick, GA 31521.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 1, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 1, 2019