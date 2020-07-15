Susie Garlington
FEBRUARY 19, 1938 TO JULY 8, 2020
Susanna Mary "Susie" Garlington, was born on Feb. 19, 1938, and passed away peacefully, among the compassionate support of family and care providers on July 8, 2020. In the last days of her life, Susie was surrounded by the people and music that she loved. Susie received expert skilled nursing care at Autumn Care of Waynesville as well as end of life care from Haywood Hospice. Susie gracefully navigated the progression of her Parkinson's disease and dementia with great will and fortitude.
We are grateful to Susie's long-time friends and family, living great distances away from North Carolina, who regularly and faithfully checked in with us about our mother. The friendship and support of her CNA, Sabrina, will always be remembered. The love and support our family received from so many people and from so many walks of life was a daily blessing as we navigated this journey of Parkinson's disease with our mother.
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Maximilian Sheridan, of Scarsdale, N.Y., Susie attended Hollins College and then moved to New York City where she met the love of her life, Peek, and married in 1958. Susie and Peek lived most of their lives in Atlanta, Ga., St. Simons Island, Ga., and Cashiers, N.C. After the death of her husband in 2003, Susie left the Georgia coast, returning to live in the western North Carolina mountains. Susie is survived by her children and spouses, Betsy Garlington-Hegerich (David) of Waynesville, N.C., Missy Garlington of Waynesville, N.C., and J. Peek Garlington III (Jennie) of Lexington, Ky.; and her sister, Mary Sheridan Floyd (Lee) of Atlanta, Ga. Susie adored and loved her grandchildren and was affectionately known as "Grandmother Susie" to Anna, Hope, Peek, Sarah Bailey, McCoy, and Jane of Lexington, Ky., and Denton Gupton and Alec Gupton of Atlanta, Ga. We recently told Susie that she will soon be a great-grandmother in December 2020 to Denton and Alexis Gupton.
Susie, always the author of her own life, was an accomplished artist, designer, photographer and gardener. Throughout her life, Susie expressed her deep devotion to animals and all creatures great and small.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to a choice of these organizations: Sarge?s Animal Rescue Foundation, 256 Industrial Park Drive, Suite B, Waynesville, NC 28786, (828) 246-9050 or REACH of Haywood County, Elder Abuse Program, 627 North Main St., Waynesville, NC 28786, www.reachofhaywood.org
, (828) 456-7898.
So that we may gratefully acknowledge your generous gift, please include "In memory of Susanna Mary Garlington" on your donation to these organizations.
With great love and respect,
The Garlington Family
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 15, 2020