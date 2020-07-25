Susie Thomas



Susie Ann Littles Thomas, 58, of Eulonia, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System Senior Care Center.



She was born on Aug. 18, 1961, in Eulonia, Ga., the daughter of James Edward Littles and Sadie Mae Littles.



Susie loved her family and friends. She had a delightful smile that made everyone feel loved. Susie was a generous giver. It was her goal to gift her family and friends with gifts uniquely chosen for them during Christmas and birthdays.



She is preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Littles and Sadie Mae Littles.



Susie is survived by niece who is like a daughter, Breanna Jones; loving brothers and sisters-in-law, Morris E. (Debra) Butler, Darien, Ga., John K. (Felicity) Littles, Darien, Ga., and Mikel A. Littles, Eulonia, Ga.; two loving sisters, Tamika (Brant) Harrris-Delegal, Darien Ga., and Kathy Mention, Darien, Ga.; loving aunts and uncles, Elease (Emmett) Richburg, Miami, Fla., Lucretia (William) Fice, Brunswick, Ga., Josephine Johnson, New York, New York, Frances Coffee, Orlando, Fla., Alberta (Frank) Thornton, Darien, Ga., Leeconia (Jerodean) Littles, Brunswick, Ga., Alfreda Littles, Brunswick, Ga., and Delores Littles, Riverdale, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.



She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Darien Funeral Home, 1100 C.A. DeVillars Road, Darien, Ga.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, in Churchill Cemetery, on Ebenezer Road, in Eulonia, Ga.



Masks must be worn and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 25, 2020



