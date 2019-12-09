Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church, Frederica (Episcopal)
6329 Frederica Road
St. Simons Island, GA
Suzanne Crankshaw


1937 - 2019
Suzanne Crankshaw Obituary
Suzanne Crankshaw

Suzanne Rhodes Crankshaw, 82, of St. Simons Island, passed away Dec. 6 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

A visitation is to be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Edo Miller and Son Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Avenue in Brunswick.

A funeral service is to be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at Christ Church, Frederica (Episcopal), 6329 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. Entombment will follow the service at Christ Church, Frederica Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or donations, your thoughts can be shared at [email protected]

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com

The Brunswick News, December 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 9, 2019
