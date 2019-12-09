|
Suzanne Crankshaw
Suzanne Rhodes Crankshaw, 82, of St. Simons Island, passed away Dec. 6 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.
A visitation is to be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Edo Miller and Son Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Avenue in Brunswick.
A funeral service is to be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at Christ Church, Frederica (Episcopal), 6329 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. Entombment will follow the service at Christ Church, Frederica Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or donations, your thoughts can be shared at [email protected]
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
The Brunswick News, December 9, 2019
