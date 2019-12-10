Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church, Frederica (Episcopal)
6329 Frederica Road
St. Simons Island, GA
Suzanne Rhodes Crankshaw Obituary
Suzanne Crankshaw

Suzanne Rhodes Crankshaw, 82, of St. Simons Island, died Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.

The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, at Christ Church Frederica (Episcopal), 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Entombment will follow in the Christ Church Frederica Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers of donations, your thoughts can be shared at [email protected]

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 10, 2019
