|
|
Suzanne Crankshaw
Suzanne Rhodes Crankshaw, of St. Simons Island, 82, departed this life Dec. 6, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga.
Suzanne was born June 30, 1937, in Akron, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lois Geneva Rhodes and Max Clyde Rhodes; and her son, Scott Rhodes Crankshaw.
She studied dietetics at Western College for Women, in Oxford, Ohio. As a registered dietician, her long and successful career culminated in serving as director of dietetics at Beaumont Health, formerly William Beaumont Hospital, in Royal Oak, Mich.
Suzanne is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Edwin Crankshaw of St. Simons Island, Ga.; sister, Vicki Rhodes Ross of Freeport, Illinois; son, Brooks Crankshaw and daughter-in-law, Lisa Crankshaw of Wilmette, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Laura Crankshaw of Tallahassee, Fla.; grandson, Max Crankshaw of Savannah, Ga.; grandson, Zachary Crankshaw of Tallahassee, Fla.; and granddaughter, Aline Crankshaw of Wilmette, Ill.
Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Edo Miller and Son Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Avenue, in Brunswick, Georgia.
The funeral service is to be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Christ Church Frederica (Episcopal), 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, Ga. Entombment will follow the service in the Christ Church Frederica Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or donations, your thoughts can be shared at [email protected]
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, wwe.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 11, 2019