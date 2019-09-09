|
|
Sylivia Evans Sweat
Sylvia Evans Sweat, 80, of Brunswick, Georgia, entered Heavens Gates Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Sylvia was born January 18, 1939, in Fitzgerald, Georgia, the daughter of the late Edd Alfred and Gladys Elizabeth Evans. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Frank Sweat, and a niece Jennifer Evans. Sylvia graduated from Fitzgerald High School in 1957 and attended Georgia State College and University of Georgia. Sylvia began her career in tourism with Delta Airlines in Atlanta, Georgia. After moving to Brunswick in 1964, she began her over 50 year career as a travel consultant, working her way to eventually becoming the owner of Mary Miller Travel, expanding to include four other locations, as well as an additional division, Travellog Tours. Sylvia had resided in Brunswick for 55 years and was a member of College Place United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Adult Choir and served as a director of the Children's choir and worked with the Youth. She was a past member of the Rotary Club, Small Business Women of America, Junior Women's Club, ASTA, CLIA and GSA.
Sylvia was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Sharon Sweat Bullard (Todd); her two granddaughters, Amanda Bullard, Rebecca Bullard and her finance Gregory Burchett; her two precious great-grandchildren, Evan and Jennifer Bender, all of Brunswick, Georgia, a special family friend that she loved like a daughter, Denise (Woodard) Winn of Tybee Island, Georgia. One brother, Al Evans of Tucker, Georgia, sister-in-law Delores Evans of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and two nephews.
Sylvia loved to spend time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of her world and the joy of her life. Sylvia's relaxing moments came from listening to music and playing her piano. Sylvia's passion in life was traveling; alone on business, or with her family. But also in assisting many of the Brunswick community to create their family memories in their travels. Now she has taken her final journey to Heaven to be reunited with Jesus and her loved ones. She will be missed here by all who knew and loved her.
The family received friends Sunday, September 8, 2019, and the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, both at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Reverend Mike Andrews officiating. The interment will follow the service in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Todd Bullard, Gregory Burchett, Jesse Festa-Cardamone, John Dills, Joe Willie Sousa, and Donny Foster. Honorary Pallbearers will be employees of Georgia Hospice Care and Kindred At Home, and part-time personal caregiver, Lisa Cowman.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to -Greenville, 950 W. Faris Rd Greenville, SC, 29605, or Georgia Hospice Care, 777 Gloucester St #303, Brunswick, Georgia, 31520.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 9, 2019