Tammy Rowe



Tammy Middeke Rowe, 54, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.



No service will be held.



Survivors include her son, Christopher Rowe; a granddaughter, Nevaeh Rowe; her mother, Sally Middeke Crosby (Alfred); a sister, Kim Middeke; all of Brunswick; a sister, Bernice Thomlinson of Virginia; a sister, Shevawn Tankersly; and brothers, Randy Middeke, Brett Middeke and Richard Middeke, all of St. Louis, Mo.



Tammy was preceded in death by her father, James Middeke; and a brother, Bart Middeke.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 14, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store