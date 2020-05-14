Tammy Middeke Rowe
Tammy Rowe

Tammy Middeke Rowe, 54, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

No service will be held.

Survivors include her son, Christopher Rowe; a granddaughter, Nevaeh Rowe; her mother, Sally Middeke Crosby (Alfred); a sister, Kim Middeke; all of Brunswick; a sister, Bernice Thomlinson of Virginia; a sister, Shevawn Tankersly; and brothers, Randy Middeke, Brett Middeke and Richard Middeke, all of St. Louis, Mo.

Tammy was preceded in death by her father, James Middeke; and a brother, Bart Middeke.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 14, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
