Tana Houston



Tana Renaee Lee Houston, 65, of Hortense, passed away Thursday afternoon (May 30, 2019) at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after a brief illness.



Born in Kannapolis, N.C., her parents were Robert Edward Lee Sr. and Jannie Colleen "Cookie" Ervin Lee. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Steven Houston; and two sisters, Terry Lee Smith and Karen Lee Goodwin.



Tana was a retired customer service representative for Bellsouth, and a member of Glenwood Baptist Church of Easley, S.C. She loved antiquing, reading and sewing.



She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Eddie & Kathy Lee of Waverly; and also several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening (June 1, 2019) at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.



The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon (June 2, 2019) in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Linton officiating. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery, in Waycross.



Pallbearers will be Robbie Lee, Jeff Goodwin, Joshua Lee, Jeremy Smith, Rance Clark and Kevin Eades.



Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.



Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.



