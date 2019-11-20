|
Tasheena Thomas
Tasheena Hillery Thomas, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Born in Brunswick, Ga., Tasheena was the daughter of Hubert Lorenzo Hillery Sr. (Demeka) and Debra Deneen Quinn Hillery. She graduated from Warner Robins High School in 2002 and worked as a General Supply Specialist at Robins Air Force Base for 15 years. She always had a giving heart and enjoyed helping others. Her favorite pastimes included singing and dancing. Most of all, Tasheena held her family near to her heart. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her husband, Vantoine Lamar Thomas; children, Azaria Janae Hillery and Daelyn Lorenzo Thomas, both of Warner Robins; step-daughter, Valencia Thomas of Macon; siblings, Hubert Lorenzo Hillery, Jr. of Brunswick, Jaren Hillery of Mississippi, A'Sher Hillery Foster (Demario, Sr.) of Perry; step-siblings, Sharmera Griffin, Sharon Griffin and Joseph Smith, III; grandparents, Vernon and Cassandra Wilson of Waycross; nieces and nephews, Madilynn Foster, Demario Foster, Jr., Max Foster; father-in-law, Willie Thomas (Cheryl) of Warner Robins; God-children, Ja'Mya Hall, Jeremiah Hall, Ja'Mia Hall; two devoted best friends, Tachiana Ingram and TaShea Hall; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church. Afterward, Mrs. Thomas will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 20, 2019