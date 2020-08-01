Teresa Cody
Teresa Torkildsen Cody, 67, of Brunswick passed away peacefully July 30, 2020, at Magnolia Manor St. Simons Island.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial will be conducted at a later date.
She was born Oct. 8, 1952, in Brunswick. She graduated with the Glynn Academy Class of 1970. She was a registered nurse, and her passion was taking care of the sick and the ones she loved.
She was predeceased in death by her husband, Darrell K. Cody; mother, Dena B. Torkildsen; father, Fritz H. Torkildsen; brother, Joseph Bryan "Sonny" Torkildsen; niece, Linnie Mae Williford; father-in-law, Russell Cody; and brother-in-law, Rusty Cody.
She is survived by two sons, Derrick Cody and Joel Cody, both of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Braylee Cody, Addison Cody and Dustin Cody; one sister, Rhonda Williams (Tom Deverts) of Jacksonville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 1, 2020