|
|
Terese Briggs
Terese Renee Compton Briggs, 51, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga., with her loving husband, Joe, by her side.
Born July 29, 1968 - on her father's birthday - in Williamsport, Pa., Terese was the daughter of J. Wesley and Helen Louise Mussare Compton. A 1986 graduate of Williamsport Area Senior High School, Terese went on to earn her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Her teaching career spanned over 20 years, having taught in Virginia and North Carolina as well as for the Department of Defense Education Activity in Naples, Italy. Terese married Joe in 1996, and supported him in his NCIS career while stationed in North Carolina, Virginia, in Naples, Italy, and in Brunswick, Ga. Terese's life's calling was to be a loving wife, an adoring mother and a compassionate teacher.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 23 years, Joseph Lane Briggs Sr.; her 14-year-old son, Joseph Lane "J.J." Briggs Jr.; sister, Lori Molodow (Spud) and their children, Nicholas and Julia; brother, John (Carmen) and their children, Jack and Chelsea; brother, Jim Compton; and her doting sheep dog, Shaggy.
Terese's love of family and devotion to the Catholic Church were her foundation. Her life's work as a teacher will live on in the many children she continues to inspire. Though she traveled far from Williamsport, Terese's heart was never far from home; she closely followed the local news and looked forward to summertime visits with family back in her hometown. Terese loved nothing more than gatherings with family followed by a slice of her favorite Roy's cake.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. William's Catholic Church, St. Simons Island, Ga., with Msgr John Kenneally officiating.
We miss you, Tah, and will love you forever.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 25, 2019