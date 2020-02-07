|
Terry Hughes
Terrance Reid "Terry" Hughes, 70, of Brunswick, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.
Terry was born July 26, 1949, in Ontario, Canada, to Hugh Reid and Verna Irene Simpson Hughes. He became a naturalized citizen in 1987, and had lived in Brunswick since 1976, coming from Fort Worth, Texas. He was retired from Radio Shack, and was a longtime member of the Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Diane Hatfield Hughes; a sister, Debbie Obirek (Paul) of St. Simons Island; brothers, Alan Hughes (Vivian) of Austin, Texas, Ron Hughes (Kim) of Kennesaw, Ga., and Don Hughes (Debbie) of Lakeland, Fla.; his beloved dogs and cats, Maxwell, Carly, Joy, Charm and Glory; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to any pet rescue of the donor's choice.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 7, 2020