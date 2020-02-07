Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance Reid "Terry" Hughes


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrance Reid "Terry" Hughes Obituary
Terry Hughes

Terrance Reid "Terry" Hughes, 70, of Brunswick, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.

Terry was born July 26, 1949, in Ontario, Canada, to Hugh Reid and Verna Irene Simpson Hughes. He became a naturalized citizen in 1987, and had lived in Brunswick since 1976, coming from Fort Worth, Texas. He was retired from Radio Shack, and was a longtime member of the Lions Club.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Diane Hatfield Hughes; a sister, Debbie Obirek (Paul) of St. Simons Island; brothers, Alan Hughes (Vivian) of Austin, Texas, Ron Hughes (Kim) of Kennesaw, Ga., and Don Hughes (Debbie) of Lakeland, Fla.; his beloved dogs and cats, Maxwell, Carly, Joy, Charm and Glory; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to any pet rescue of the donor's choice.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -