Terry Douglas Shivers

Terry Douglas Shivers Obituary
Terry Shivers

Terry Douglas Shivers, 64, died June 16, 2019, following a courageous fight against leukemia.

He was the son of the late Frank and Mable Shivers of Griffin, Ga. He was a Christ-follower, loved his family fiercely, an avid outdoorsman and never met a stranger. He had a passion for music, art, sailing and kayaking. His life was lived to the fullest, and his personality and zeal for life was contagious.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Laine Shivers; children, Jade (Christopher) Porter, Jantzen (Brittany) Shivers, Hunter Shivers and Zach (Lisa) Brown; 11 beautiful grandchildren; sisters, Brenda McClure and Belva (Charles) Fisher; and nephews, Chris and Gary (Jodie) Blackmon.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. June 21 at Starr's Mill Park, in Fayetteville.

As a way of honoring our favorite PaPa, we ask that everyone wear his favorite color, turquoise, and Converse shoes.

The family has requested that a donation be made in lieu of flowers to http://flintriverkeeper.org/get-involved.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 19, 2019
