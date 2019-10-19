|
Terry Partin Sr.
Terry Elvis Partin Sr., 63, of Brunswick, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at his residence.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Terry was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Lyons, Ga., to William Fred and Mattie Lou Barfield Partin. He was retired from Glynn County as a building inspector, and a graduate of Brunswick High School.
Survivors include his children, Terry Elvis Partin Jr. and Jennifer Nocole Partin (Jim Miers); sister, Freddie Lou Keen (Grover); grandchildren, Tyler Pearce, Aaron Pearce (Alexis), Peighton Pearce, Mattie Anderson, Skyler Partin, Allen Partin, Shawn Partin and Cassidy Partin; great-grandchildren, Aaron Pearce Jr. and Skylar Partin Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 19, 2019