Terry Moore
Terry Hugh Moore, 74, of Midway, Ga., passed away peacefully Dec. 12, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, with his loving wife, Martha Dykes, and his best friend, Lynch Hopper, by his side.
Terry was born in Macon, Ga., and attended Lanier High School before moving to Brunswick his senior year. He was a member of the Glynn Academy golf team, and received a golf scholarship to Florida State University, in 1963. After graduation in 1967, he had a career in sales and played amateur golf on some of the best courses in the world.
After retirement, Terry enjoyed being a referee and umpire in Liberty and surrounding counties. He also discovered gardening, and found pleasure in growing strawberries that he gladly shared with family, friends and strangers. Terry's love for people led him to share his love for God everywhere he went.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Moore Jr.; and his younger brother, Stan Moore.
He will be missed by his wife, Martha Dykes of Midway; his mother, Faye Moore of Brunswick; daughters, Kristen Bowerman (Scott) of Georgetown, Texas, Julie Hargrave (Zander) of Jamesport, N.Y., Melissa Moye (Richie) of Senoia, Ga., and Robyn Todd (Chris); and son, Randy Dykes (Julie) of Midway; sister, Janice Applegate (Steve) of St. Simons Island; sister-in-law, Bonnie Moore of Tifton; 11 grandchildren an aunt, Boozie Knox of Atlanta; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Nancy Long Rowe of Franklin, Tenn.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 29 at 12:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of Golden Isles Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 19, 2019