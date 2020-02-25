|
Thelma Stokes
Thelma Burnett Stokes, 87, of Hortense, died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Olive Cemetery, with the Revs. Earl Lamey and Bobby Tatum officiating.
Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta, www.fryefh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, February 25, 2020
