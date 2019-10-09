|
Thelma Montgomery
Thelma Frehse Montgomery, 100, of St. Simons Island, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Mrs. Thelma was born Jan. 11, 1919, in Birmingham, Ala., the daughter of the late Joseph Hickman and the late Erin Terresa Bernhard. She was also preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, William Jay Frehse Sr.; her late husband, Robert S. Montgomery; and one sister, Erin Wynelle Bendall.
Mrs. Thelma is survived by a daughter, Suzanne H. Frehse of St. Simons Island, Ga.; one son, William J. Frehse Jr. of Charleston, S.C.; five grandchildren, Lisa, Tracey, Stephanie, Will and Zach; four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Erin and Helene; and one great-great-grandchild, Sutton. One niece also survives.
Mrs. Thelma resided in Louisville, Ky., and graduated from Louisville Girls High School. She has resided on St. Simons Island for the past 50 years. She was a member of Cassina Garden Club and St. Simons Presbyterian Church. She was a lady with a vibrant personality, and also loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed the beach and living at Sea Palms.
A private family memorial service, to honor her life, will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The Brunswick News, October 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 9, 2019