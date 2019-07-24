Theodora Maier



Theodora Maier, 88, passed away July 18.



Born in Fort Collins, Colo., to Frank and Laura Hanus, and educated at Ohio State University with a B.A. in music education, a member of Alpha Chi Omega, she was involved in musical theatre and was secretary of the sophomore class. In addition to years of dedicated classroom teaching, she directed children's choirs, including St. Matthews and the Cathedral of St. Peter, in St. Petersburg, Fla. She served her community as a docent at the Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Decorative Arts Friends Society, Florida Opera Guild and volunteer for the Holocaust Museum.



She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Marion Eugene Graham Maier "Duke;" a daughter, Cindy (Jeff); a son, Chris (Kate); a son, David (Dina); and grandchildren, Laura, Maggie (Mitch), Billy, Alec, Andrew and Brian.



A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Brunswick, Ga.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Choral Department of St. Simons Elementary School, St. Mark's Episcopal Church or Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 24, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 24, 2019