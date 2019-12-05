|
|
Ted Harris
Theodore Hampton "Ted" Harris, 82, of Brunswick, departed this life Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Glyndale Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Glyndale Baptist Church.
Born Sept. 10, 1937, in Pierce County, Ga., to the late Owen Edmund and Sally Mildred T. Harris, he was a graduate of the Blackshear High School Class of 1955. Mr. Harris had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 50 years, and was retired from GA DOT. He was also a licensed land surveyor. Mr. Harris was a member of Glyndale Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday School class teacher, deacon and trustee. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and also enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Owen Harris and Donald Harris.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jeanette Harris of Brunswick; two daughters, Janet Mason and husband Don of Brunswick, and Susan Norwood and husband Roger of Guyton; four grandchildren, Ashley Lacey and husband Bobby, Kristi Mason, Alex Norwood and Austin Norwood; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lacey; a sister, Dianne Davis and husband Terrell of Blackshear; two sisters-in-law, Nelda Harris and Eris Harris; a special niece, Sally Harris; and several other nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Together We Grow Fund of Glyndale Baptist Church, the or the American Diabetes Association.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 5, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 5, 2019