Theodore Shimkus
Theodore Richard Shimkus, of Brunswick, departed his life on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with a reception following in The Brunswick Room.
Ted was born Aug. 11, 1954, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Theodore Bruno and Eunice K. Shimkus. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Darlene Shimkus of Brunswick; three children Sibbie Shimkus of California, Jennifer Shimkus of Wisconsin, and Teddy Shimkus of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Kaia Ann Pursley, Ryan Shimkus and Justine Aurelia Mielke; siblings, Janice, Joyce, Terry, Timm, Joanie and Judy.
He was a 1972 graduate of William J. Bogan High School in Chicago, and also attended Chicago Circle. In 1976, Ted moved his family to California to work for Systems Parking. In 1987, he started his career as a correctional officer with the Bureau of Prisons in Terminal Island, Calif. Ted retired in 2011 from the Bureau of Prisons as a supervisory firearms instructor with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, Ga., where he shaped and instituted firearms training that is currently used today. His career spanned 24 plus years, starting in California, down to Alabama, up to Pennsylvania, and retiring in Georgia.
As Ted traveled along the Eastern Seaboard with his family, he picked up a wide variety of interests ? to include bowling, golfing, camping, deep-sea fishing with his sons and gardening. He was an avid musician all of his life playing bass guitar, piano and keyboards with his band Stone Groove. Ted also supported his community by doing various fundraisers and coaching baseball and soccer. In 1997, Ted achieved one of his dreams and appeared on television playing the piano at a fundraiser for Rosa Parks.
Ted was always a family man. For the past 20 years Ted settled into Brunswick, Ga., where he made a home for his family. Ted was blessed with three grandchildren who he would pile into his RV and travel state to state. Ted loved his grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with them. As Ted moves on, we will celebrate his life with all the wonderful memories he bestowed upon us.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 5, 2020