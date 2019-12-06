Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Theodosia Ripley Landis


1920 - 2019
Theodosia Ripley Landis Obituary
Theodosia Landis

Theodosia Ripley Landis, 99, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away on Dec. 1, 2019.

Mrs. Landis was born on July 16, 1920, in Atlanta, Ga. She was the eldest daughter of the late Theodosia and Thomas A. Ripley. She grew up in Atlanta, attending Girls High, Agnes Scott College, Oglethorpe University and Georgia State University.

She is survived by her sons, Steve Landis (Janie) of St. Simons and Allan Landis (Lura) of Peachtree City, Ga.; and her daughter, Ouida Chambless (Phil) of Huntersville, N.C. In addition to seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; she is also survived by her brother, Thomas A. Ripley Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Earle Landis, married 75 years; as well as her sisters, Ouida Hotch and Mary Warren.

For 25 years she was an elementary school teacher and a principal with Fulton County School System. She served at Liberty Guinn, High Point and Guy Webb elementary schools. After her retirement in 1985, she and Richard traveled extensively. She also volunteered as a docent in Atlanta, Sandy Springs and St. Simons, and enjoyed quilting and square dancing. She was an active member of both Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and St. Simons Presbyterian Church.

The family wishes to convey heartfelt thanks to Susan Battle for her caregiving over the past seven years, and also to the staff at Addington Place and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to in her honor.

A private graveside service is being planned for a later date in Atlanta.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 6, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 6, 2019
