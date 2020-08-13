1/
Thimas Mitchell Hammock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thimas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Hammock

Thomas Mitchell Hammock, 66, of Waverly, Ga., died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga.

He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Edward and Zada Hammock, in Brunswick, Ga.

Thomas is survived by his brothers, Ronnie Hammock and Steve Hammock; a sister, Dolores Carbone; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

Golden Isles Cremation Center and Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home are honored to handle the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 13, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home Golden Isles Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved