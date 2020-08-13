Thomas Hammock



Thomas Mitchell Hammock, 66, of Waverly, Ga., died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga.



He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Edward and Zada Hammock, in Brunswick, Ga.



Thomas is survived by his brothers, Ronnie Hammock and Steve Hammock; a sister, Dolores Carbone; and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.



Golden Isles Cremation Center and Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home are honored to handle the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 13, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store