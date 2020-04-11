|
|
Tom Parker Jr.
Thomas "Tom" Augustus Parker Jr., 56, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family, under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Tom had been a resident of Glynn County for over 37 years. A native of Waycross, Ga., he was born May 9, 1963, to the late Judge Thomas A. Parker and wife Patricia. Tom was a 1981 graduate of Ware County High School. He worked as a developer for many years in Glynn County, and was most recently employed by Proficient Auto Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla. Tom enjoyed getting to know people and never met a stranger. He was a man with a big heart and a big smile. He grew up as a member of First Baptist Church of Waycross, and later became a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick.
Tom is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Parker Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Rowland Parker; daughters, Allie Parker Davis (Charlie) of Athens, Ga., and Jessie P. Parker of Brunswick, Ga., brother, Bill C. Parker (Missy) of Athens; father- and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Crews of Brunswick, Ga.; brother-in-law, Slade D. Rowland (Stephanie) of Brunswick, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current events, a service to honor Tom's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Amity House, P.O. Box 278, Brunswick, GA 31521 or House of Hope, P.O. Box 21283, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences to the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 11, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 11, 2020