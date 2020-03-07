|
|
Tommy Allen
Thomas Charles Allen Jr. of St. Simons Island, died March 4, 2020. Mr. Allen, known as "Tommy," was born on May 13, 1956, on Mother?s Day in Atlanta, Ga. His parents were attorney T. Charles Allen Sr. and Frances Allen Harkins. He grew up with three older sisters and attended Northside High School in Atlanta.
He relocated to St. Simons Island after meeting the woman of his dreams while on vacation. Tommy & Melody were wed at Lovely Lane Chapel in 1985. They raised three loving daughters in their house on Atlantic Drive. Tommy put years of work into his home, and it truly became one of his masterpieces. He owned his own business, Allen Construction Services. His clients and employees can attest to the care and precision that went into his craftsmanship.
Tommy was a talented guitarist and singer, a celebrated member of numerous bands over the years, especially OSKAR Rockhammer. He was the type of guy who could pick up any instrument and play it. He loved his collection of vinyls that he listened to on his vintage stereo system, of which he was very proud. He even taught some youths a thing or two about music.
Tommy was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was so proud of his family. He was a father figure to many kids in the neighborhood and friends of his children. His favorite piece of advice was always, "Be representin'" meaning representing yourself, your family, and your community with dignity. Tommy loved art, children, music and nature. He had an eye for beauty and a green thumb. He kept a beautiful garden, and fancied himself a "gentleman farmer."
He had many interests as a lifelong learner. He was a great friend to many. A decidedly cool guy, Tommy had style and a warm sense of humor that made him fun to be around. He could be very enthusiastic and loved to play a role, such as his moustached cowboy alter ego: Thomas Murdock from Plano, Texas. Tommy was very handsome, and needed a dog to match. He fell in love with the Carolina Dog breed after owning two dingo look-alikes, and adopted Georgie in 2015. Anyone who knew Tommy recently would know his beloved boy, who went everywhere Tommy did. He lived to see two of his girls get married and have two grandsons that he loved with every fiber of his being. He glowed whenever he held them.
Tommy truly lived a life of love, and that is all any of us can ask for. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
Mr. Allen is survived by his wife, Melody Hitt Allen; children Mary Frances Allen and her partner Andrew Shacklett, Susannah Allen Drew and her husband James Drew, and Rebecca Allen Wynn and her husband Braye Wynn, all of Glynn County, Ga.; his mother Frances Allen Harkins of Atlanta; sisters Booky Allen Ellis, Kay Allen Hooks and Adele Allen, all of Atlanta; grandchildren Kellum Drew and Jonathan Braye Wynn; 10 nieces and nephews, many close friends and his beloved dog, Georgie. He is predeceased by his father, Thomas Charles Allen Sr., and grandson, Allen Braye Wynn.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Edo Miller & Sons Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the chapel at Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saving Carolina Dogs Rescue & Adoption Network at www.savingcarolinadogs.com. Arrangements by Edo Miller & Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Avenue, Brunswick, GA, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 7, 2020