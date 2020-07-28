Thomas Fulford Jr.



On Friday, July 24, 2020, Thomas Clyde Fulford Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 67.



Tommy was born on April 22, 1953 in McRae, Ga., to the late Clyde and Dorothy Winn Fulford. He was the oldest brother to Eddie and John Fulford. He graduated from Wheeler County High School in 1971 and attended Brunswick Junior College on a basketball scholarship. He served as Senator Sam Nunn's Youth Coordinator for the state of Georgia in 1972. He helped organize and lead farmers in the National Farm Strike Movement, which resulted in thousands of farmers rallying for the agricultural industry by showing up in Washington, D.C., via tractor-cade to be heard. He was the president of the Wheeler County Jaycees, ran for sheriff of Wheeler County in 1984, and worked in seed sales for many years. He traveled all over the Southeast while in sales. Tommy continued working in the field of agriculture all of his adult life in some capacity, including many years as a John Deere sales representative, because of his upbringing on the family farm where he learned the value of hard work and commitment to family.



Tommy had a passion for life and all those he crossed paths with. He loved good people and good food. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed every opportunity to gather them all together around a delicious meal. He was a loving husband to his wife of 13 years, Glynda. They retired in Brunswick, Ga., eight years ago so they could be closer to Glynda's family and host family beach vacations. Tommy loved to garden and grew many fruits and vegetables that he loved sharing with his neighbors and friends. In his spare time, Tommy could be found in his shop or helping someone with an odd job. He could fix just about anything, no matter how large or small of a project.



Tommy is survived by his wife, Glynda; his three children, Mandy (Brian) Hopkins of Milledgeville, Christa (Eric) Phillips of Milledgeville and Austin of Columbia, S.C. Tommy has three "bonus" sons, Todd Lee of Woodbine, Brent (Reecie) of Byron and Kyle (Lori) of Houston County. His grandchildren include Maxwell, Harrison, Grayson, Ashton, the late Madeline Hopkins, Gabrielle Abbott, Kayla Phillips and Henry Fulford. Bonus grandchildren include Weston (Lindsey) Lee, Julianna Lee, Autumn Moore, Payton Money and Kinley Edney. Bonus great-grandchildren are Grayson and Jackson Lee.



A celebration of life is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Royal Oaks Marina, 100 Royal Drive, Brunswick, GA 31523.



To encourage social distancing, all are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 28, 2020



