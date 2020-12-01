Frito Shierling
Thomas "Frito" Doss Shierling, 81, of Waverly, Ga., entered peacefully into eternal rest on Nov. 26, 2020. Frito was born in Louvale, Ga., the son of the late Richard Thomas Shierling and the late Harriet Mathis Shierling. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mae Frances Shierling; a brother, Charles Shierling; and a sister, Julianne Strickland.
Frito served his country with honors in the United States Navy and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he served in the Pacific as a naval aviator. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Mae Frances Davis, and they enjoyed life together for 57 years. They were blessed to have two sons who will cherish Frito's memories for years to come, Brady Shierling of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Dan Shierling of Waverly, Ga.; one precious grandson, Josh Shierling of Waverly, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Pam Shierling of St. Simons Island, Ga. Several nieces and cousins will have fond memories of Frito for years to come.
After his honorable discharge from the United States Navy, he returned to Georgia and worked as a brick mason. He was a member of Arco United Methodist Church. He later worked as a commercial fisherman before joining the staff of the University of Georgia Marine Extension as a marine fisheries specialist. He retired after many years of faithful employment. He loved being a resource to the local commercial fishermen by helping them mend nets, setting up soft-shell crab systems and live bait tanks. He also helped build the Sea Circus - a traveling marine habitat for the local seafood festival. He also loved hunting, fishing and gardening.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration to honor Frito's life will be held at a later date.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 1, 2020