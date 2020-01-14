|
Thomas Holland
Thomas Emery Holland died Jan. 7 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., with interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from 200 Stafford Ave.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
