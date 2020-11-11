Tom George
Thomas Eugene "Tom" George, 76, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020.
Tom and his wife, Faye Sowell George, lived in Cobb County for over 30 years before retiring to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 2017.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and his beloved fat cat.
Tom is survived by his best friend wife, Faye; his brother, Donald George (Pat) of Mount Vernon, Ill.; his three children, Jessica George of The Colony, Texas, Tony Rzasa (Lisa) of Kennesaw and Valerie Prince (Ronnie) of Powder Springs. He has four beloved grandchildren, Paige Lindgren Burns (Justin), Scott Rzasa, Sarah Davis and Matthew Davis.
Tom served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1965. He served on a flight crew based in Hawaii.
Tom loved music, tinkering with his car, playing dominos with his grandchildren and making up words when playing Scrabble with Jessica.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Simons United Methodist Church at www.stsimonsumc.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 11, 2020