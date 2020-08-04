Thomas Underwood



Thomas Eugene Underwood, 64, went home to be with Jesus and his loved ones on July 24, 2020.



He was born in Brunswick and graduated from Glynn Academy. Thomas was the owner-operator of TomCat Trucking for many years. He loved to fish, and had some favorite spots in the Turtle River.



He was preceded in death by his father, Loy Underwood; and his mother, Lula Mae (Smith) Underwood; two sisters, Laverne Smith and Linda Lewis; and four brothers, Dub, Robert, Wayne and Russell Underwood.



He is survived by his son, Josh Underwood (Angie); daughter, Amanda Kildow (Parrish); five sisters, Sarah Rooks, Velma Underwood, Sharon Underwood, Debbie Underwood and Vanessa Daniels; three brothers, Ricky, Rudy and Clyde Underwood; eight grandchildren; and a large extended family.



Thomas was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 4, 2020



