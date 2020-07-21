Tom Gash Jr.On July 16, 2020, Thomas Leander Gash Jr. passed away at Southeast Georgia Hospital.Tom was a gentleman who lived his life with integrity and was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and friend to be remembered and honored. Tom was born in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Thomas Leander Gash Sr. and Mary Hart Gash. When Tom was 10 years old he moved to St. Simons Island with his family, where he had the unique and carefree days of growing up on this island in an idyllic and almost forgotten time. He loved to play golf and socialize with his many friends. He was a member of the Sea Island Club and the Hampton Club.He graduated from Glynn Academy in 1956, and attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and graduated with a B.A. degree in 1961. Upon graduation from college, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force and served seven years in the Strategic Air Command flying B52 bombers. While stationed in Guam and Thailand, he flew 68 combat missions and received the USAF Air Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. After leaving the Air Force, Tom joined Delta Airlines as a pilot and retired as a captain in 1994 and moved back to St. Simons Island, the island he so loved.Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Weston Gash, and is survived by his wife, Gloria Gash of St. Simons Island; his daughter, Mary Shannon Gash; his son, Thomas L. Gash III of Athens, Ga.; his daughter, Emily Caroline Norman Pernoll and a grandson, Martin William Pernoll, of Brentwood, Calif.; and a brother, James H. Gash (Mary); as well as several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be sent to the St. Simons Land Trust, P.O. Box 24615, St Simons Island, GA 31522.A memorial service and reception to celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, July 21, 2020