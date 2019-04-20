|
Thomas Cooper
Thomas Nathaniel Cooper died April 4, 2019, in Titusville Fla.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20 in Cocoa, Fla., with burial Tuesday in Ceylon Cemetery, Highway 251, in Darien.
He is survived by his wife, Debra A. Cooper; two stepchildren; two grandchildren; brother, Marion Cooper, of Brunswick; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 20, 2019