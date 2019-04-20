Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Nathaniel Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Nathaniel Cooper Obituary
Thomas Cooper

Thomas Nathaniel Cooper died April 4, 2019, in Titusville Fla.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20 in Cocoa, Fla., with burial Tuesday in Ceylon Cemetery, Highway 251, in Darien.

He is survived by his wife, Debra A. Cooper; two stepchildren; two grandchildren; brother, Marion Cooper, of Brunswick; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now